Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Valuation Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Increased Holding; Wilsey Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) by $483,168

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 4.08M shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Elect Transport Workers Union; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Reaches Initial Labor Agreement With Pilots Union; 10/04/2018 – JETSUITE SAYS QATAR AIRWAYS JOINS JETBLUE AIRWAYS, WHICH WILL BE INCREASING ITS INVESTMENT, & OTHER PRIVATE INVESTORS AS STAKEHOLDERS IN CO & JETSUITEX; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES COMPLETING 12 A320 CABIN RESTYLING BY END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 876.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 550,762 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $369,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 147,093 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 138,813 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waterstone Capital LP has 128,200 shares for 8.15% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.1% or 341,290 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 145,809 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 1.54 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated owns 29,920 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 11,484 shares. Navellier & Associate Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Eqis Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 6,329 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 20,111 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp has 235,475 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 31,000 shares to 96,400 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 825,088 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Communication Inv Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 449,170 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Adirondack Research And Mngmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 142,005 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). American Int Gp accumulated 611,409 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 41,013 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Invesco Limited has 205,198 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Par Management Inc has invested 2.66% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 26,798 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct accumulated 13,500 shares. 934,576 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc. Mackenzie Financial owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 21,400 shares.