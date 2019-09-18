Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Valuation Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.81 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Company

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 50,451 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 89,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 152,969 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 11,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06M, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 1.87M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.77 million for 8.74 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 450 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc invested in 19,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Bamco New York has invested 0.15% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). C M Bidwell Associate has invested 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 101,999 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 1,704 shares. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 569,442 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.73 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 91,431 shares to 474,582 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 33,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 54,075 shares to 90,917 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota Supreme Court Rejects Line 3R FEIS Appeals – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.