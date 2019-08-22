Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Trades at $47.76 After Triangle; Landstar System (LSTR)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Landstar System Inc (LSTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 125 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 132 sold and decreased their positions in Landstar System Inc. The funds in our database reported: 39.24 million shares, down from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Landstar System Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 114 Increased: 84 New Position: 41.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.85 million for 18.29 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

The stock increased 1.20% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 138,950 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. for 422,007 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 235,793 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 77,500 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.26% in the stock. Parthenon Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 79,655 shares.