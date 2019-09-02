Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019; Quanex Building Products (NX) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:ESNT) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Essent Group Ltd’s current price of $48.50 translates into 0.31% yield. Essent Group Ltd’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 383,338 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 69 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 54 cut down and sold holdings in Quanex Building Products Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 32.12 million shares, down from 32.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Quanex Building Products Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 32.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Essent Group Ltd. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 29,827 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 586,360 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 38,200 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 29,920 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.02% or 332,662 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). American Century Companies stated it has 1.17 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Baltimore owns 83,364 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 3.08M shares. 40,095 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 307,300 shares. 86,583 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Co.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $558.62 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It currently has negative earnings. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products.

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.68M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 112,915 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has risen 8.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500.