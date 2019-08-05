Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019; Portland General Electric Co (POR) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 141 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 116 trimmed and sold holdings in Portland General Electric Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Portland General Electric Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 92 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:ESNT) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Essent Group Ltd’s current price of $45.75 translates into 0.33% yield. Essent Group Ltd’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.53 million shares traded or 139.43% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 24.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Essent Group Ltd. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 9,940 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Bessemer reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,376 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 10,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,201 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 12 shares. Baltimore invested in 0.63% or 83,364 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 4,700 shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation reported 11,500 shares. 326,177 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 110,516 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant L P Ca has 0.25% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).