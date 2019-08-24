Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Price Declined While Clearbridge Investments Lifted Holding by $410,951; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Value Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 402,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 9,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 380,689 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 371,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 605,034 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19,299 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $102.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,956 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Reit (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 24,320 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 45,297 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 336,035 shares stake. Comerica Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.25 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 562,588 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 171,052 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 94,331 were accumulated by Creative Planning. 266,601 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 17,522 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 76,626 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 13,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Albion Fincl Ut has 9,784 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 10,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.28% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Navellier And Associates Incorporated reported 15,618 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,869 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 62,636 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors has invested 1.31% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 8,500 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 235,475 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 235 shares stake. 75,195 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. 54,852 are owned by Globeflex Ltd Partnership.