Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake Has Lifted by Waterstone Capital Management Lp; Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Holding Maintained by Driehaus Capital Management Llc

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 74,543 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.20M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.19 million, up from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 3.81 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Miles owns 4,414 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Nj has 0.78% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Parkside Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Macquarie Group has 2.13 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 10,662 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 2.26 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 9,992 shares. 15,819 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Origin Asset Llp has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

