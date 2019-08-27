Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position Maintained by Origin Asset Management Llp; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $5.32 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 56,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47 million, down from 326,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 6.90 million shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 876.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 69,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 287,588 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 93% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Private mortgage insurers bounce back after QM patch jitters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 110,200 shares to 5,738 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,200 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 55,085 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 7,287 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Llc holds 1.34% or 32,051 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Vanguard Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.24M shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 29,332 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 13,935 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 235,475 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 17,266 shares. Raymond James Svcs accumulated 31,038 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 20,111 shares. Axa has 160,000 shares. Garrison Bradford & has 2.67% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/26: (FBIO) (MDCO) (PBI) Higher (ALXN) (CREE) (AMGN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 72,600 shares to 170,483 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 30,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).