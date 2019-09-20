Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position Held by Loomis Sayles & Company L P; At&T (T) Shares Rose While Guild Investment Management Has Cut Position by $478,830

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 124,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 457,295 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.49M, up from 333,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 577,611 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 14,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,290 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 64,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 25.95M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.69% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 50,451 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 4,914 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 136,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management accumulated 21,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Gp LP holds 9,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co reported 123,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associate Incorporated holds 16,778 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.16% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 2.26M shares. Bamco Incorporated New York owns 0.15% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 790,478 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 66,112 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt has 254,861 shares. 151,102 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 1,704 shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 27,071 shares to 288,128 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 78,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,995 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,830 shares to 8,086 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Point to Lower Opening Bell After Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies Receives Downgrade Amid Streaming Excitement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 150,263 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 45,219 shares stake. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 4,512 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Co owns 22,316 shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 22,849 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa invested 1.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Addison Capital invested in 0.35% or 15,156 shares. Blue Cap holds 14,729 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Piershale Gp Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,358 shares. Lynch In has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Csu Producer Resources reported 7,200 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 118,246 shares. Pinnacle Financial invested in 281,614 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 908,386 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc holds 841,983 shares.