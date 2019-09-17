Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position Boosted by Waterstone Capital Management Lp; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shares Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Decreased Its Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 70,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 897,607 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29 million, down from 968,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 155,263 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 299,853 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,716 shares to 73,683 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.03M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Brinker Capital owns 6,542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 945,573 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,182 shares. American Century Companies Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Elk Creek Lc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 322,222 shares. 533,383 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America De. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 7.89 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 101,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% or 59,353 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited invested in 17,300 shares. Axa accumulated 236,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.