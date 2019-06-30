Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Market Value Rose While Cipher Capital LP Decreased Holding by $820,569; Aspiriant Raised Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Rose

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 19,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,287 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 26,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.01 million shares traded or 67.92% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. Shares for $934,500 were sold by Cashmer Jeff.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $127.87M for 9.04 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 43,561 shares to 67,751 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 29,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 107,241 shares to 112,207 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.