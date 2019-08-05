Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Market Value Declined While American International Group Upped Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Its Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO) by $7.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 512,403 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 32,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 96,010 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 63,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 616,235 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 247 shares to 160,851 shares, valued at $286.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,089 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.