Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding Raised by Boston Partners; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Timber Hill Increased Its Stake by $314,400 as Shares Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 34,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 141,531 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 852,565 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 714,889 shares. Da Davidson And Co accumulated 37,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab reported 211,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 126,744 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,098 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 1.76M shares. Mackenzie Financial has 281,112 shares. Synovus Financial has 5,513 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. 40,050 are held by Ares Mgmt Ltd Company. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 381,192 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 177,700 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 208,441 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 8,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 147,093 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cim Lc invested 0.26% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.09% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.13 million shares. Raymond James holds 62,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 164,670 were reported by Goodman Financial Corp. Captrust Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,377 shares. American Century Cos reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 52 shares stake. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 21,500 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 400,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,384 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.