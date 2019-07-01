Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding Has Raised by Ghp Investment Advisors Inc; Iberiabank Increases Position in Merck & Co (MRK)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 8,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, up from 165,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 4.61M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 138,993 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity. Cashmer Jeff also sold $934,500 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares.

