Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding; Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Holding by $686,256

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 454,037 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 362,966 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Andrew Insurance Associates, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Global insurance co. grows Houston-area presence with acquisition of local firm – Houston Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 416,300 shares or 0.42% of the stock. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 11,632 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 8,100 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Regions holds 721,846 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Com invested in 2,771 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.1% or 221,093 shares. First Business Fincl Service accumulated 9,649 shares. Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 4,520 shares. Brookmont Mngmt reported 2.27% stake. Highland Management LP has 0.13% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 25,000 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 24,032 shares stake. 31,231 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh owns 33,615 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB) by 28,019 shares to 39,572 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,736 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.