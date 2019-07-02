Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Walleye Trading Has Raised Stake by $703,738 as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Upped by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 1818.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 16,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,266 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 369,164 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 176.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 51,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,832 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 29,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huya Inc by 637,038 shares to 71,662 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.28% or 26,435 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 29,920 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 17,266 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 79,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 22,954 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 20,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 29,332 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Howe And Rusling Inc owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 235 shares. 58,165 were reported by Fj Cap Management Limited Co. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 69,246 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc has 0.13% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 431,378 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.30 million activity. Gibbons Mary Lourdes also sold $369,030 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 126,993 shares stake. Capwealth Advisors Llc has 141,089 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Rech Mgmt stated it has 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles Capital has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fincl Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,826 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,613 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd reported 216,128 shares or 11.76% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 125,713 shares. Community Trust Inv Commerce holds 142,551 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Amer International Grp Inc holds 1.4% or 1.94M shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 11,408 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc reported 261,835 shares. Bruce holds 98,300 shares. Wms Ptnrs stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt Inc has 1.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.