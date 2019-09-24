Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Holding Maintained by Banc Funds Co Llc

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 110.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 14,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 27,640 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 13,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 995,101 shares traded or 71.21% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 105,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.18M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 40,948 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in County Financial Group Inc. by 9,210 shares to 22,612 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WBB) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,670 shares, and cut its stake in First Virginia Community Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 356,661 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il stated it has 18,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 92,247 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 30,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 83,767 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 13,213 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 4,390 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 19,993 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 1.10 million shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 19,299 shares. Boston Prns invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,317 activity.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 7,695 shares to 2,476 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (NYSE:MKC) by 12,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 173,700 are held by Swiss National Bank. 31,100 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. 235 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.10M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 85,728 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 4,914 shares stake. Baltimore reported 83,020 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 19,009 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) has 12,605 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 14,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,077 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.39M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 5,236 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 12 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 66,112 shares.