Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Stake by $716,208; As Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose, Ecor1 Capital Has Increased Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 16,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 333,284 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 349,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 605,034 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 607,851 shares to 529,000 shares, valued at $60.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.06% or 511,328 shares. Principal Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 25,652 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rhenman And Prtn Asset has invested 1.18% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 596,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.40 million shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 83,842 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny invested in 21,278 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 242,551 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. 340,445 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 160,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 586,360 shares. Bluecrest Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,941 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,123 shares. 1.47M are owned by Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp. Geode Cap Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt holds 503,919 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 51,085 shares. D E Shaw has 340,447 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Private Advisor Gp Limited Co accumulated 20,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Gideon Advisors has 0.13% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Prudential invested in 0.01% or 198,914 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 717,243 shares in its portfolio.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 39,917 shares to 5.40M shares, valued at $764.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 22,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Spon Adr (NYSE:NVS).