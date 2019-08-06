Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Upped Stake; Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Holding Raised by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 904,520 shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 255,440 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22M are owned by Renaissance Techs. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership owns 9,940 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walthausen And Communication Ltd Co owns 95,980 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.67% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.65 million shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 17,377 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 10,743 shares. 29,920 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Albion Fincl Gp Ut has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 717,243 are held by National Bank Of America De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 49,248 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 19,869 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

