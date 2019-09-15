Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder De Burlo Group Raised Holding; Carlyle Group (CG) Holder Sol Capital Management Co Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 479,821 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 09/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `Always at the Carlyle’ Hints at Scandal, Chooses Discretion; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – SEVERAL FORMER WARNER CHILCOTT SENIOR EXECUTIVES ALSO JOINING MILLICENT PHARMA LEADERSHIP TEAM; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO LTD; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle-backed Metropolis Healthcare mulls $230 mln IPO – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-2-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 10/04/2018 – CARLYLE AND OIL TRADER VITOL ON BRINK OF PULLING 2 BLN EURO VARO ENERGY FLOAT – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel: AkzoNobel to sell Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC for EUR10.1 billion; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates European Cash Flow Deal Carlyle Euro CLO 2018-1; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 67.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 72,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 180,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 688,537 shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Asset reported 374,799 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 187,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 4,550 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.29M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% or 9.43M shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 136,848 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 340 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 2,100 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 3,578 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 53,116 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 30,648 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Whittier Trust.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,550 shares to 55,389 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,480 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Westfield Capital Mngmt Commerce Lp reported 1.39M shares. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 71,363 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 20,008 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 0.54% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 54,798 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.32 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma reported 59,353 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 22 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 8,182 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.13 million shares.