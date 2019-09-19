Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essent Group Ltd. has 94.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.8% of Essent Group Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group Ltd. 0.00% 21.00% 15.70% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group Ltd. N/A 47 9.35 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Essent Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

The peers have a potential upside of 97.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essent Group Ltd. -4.09% -3.87% -2.39% 18.69% 20.68% 35.05% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Essent Group Ltd. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Essent Group Ltd. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Essent Group Ltd.’s peers are 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Essent Group Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Essent Group Ltd.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.