Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Mortgage Investment company, Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Essent Group Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Essent Group Ltd. has 2.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group Ltd. 0.00% 21.00% 15.70% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group Ltd. N/A 46 9.35 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Essent Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Essent Group Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Essent Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.88 1.00 2.36

Essent Group Ltd. currently has a consensus price target of $48, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 50.61%. Essent Group Ltd.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Essent Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essent Group Ltd. -4.09% -3.87% -2.39% 18.69% 20.68% 35.05% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Essent Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Essent Group Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Essent Group Ltd. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. In other hand, Essent Group Ltd.’s peers have beta of 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Essent Group Ltd.’s rivals beat Essent Group Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.