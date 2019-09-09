Essent Group LTD (Call) (ESNT) Stock Declined While Ellington Management Group Increased Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 4.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (ESNT) by 498.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 83,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 197,531 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dillon Associate has 119,652 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 372,861 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 136,788 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.25% or 1.23 million shares. Renaissance Techs has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crystal Rock Capital stated it has 3,144 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,462 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 1.29M shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation reported 2,030 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 48,771 shares. Df Dent Company Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 1.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 31.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 6,700 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Loomis Sayles And Com LP has invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Schroder Invest Management Group holds 0% or 61,680 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 14,163 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 40,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 7,123 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 138,813 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 75,195 shares. 235 are owned by Howe Rusling Inc. Swiss State Bank holds 160,900 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 55,085 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 4,800 shares. Sei Communication holds 205,610 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.