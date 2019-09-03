ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 3 24.95 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates ESSA Pharma Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ESSA Pharma Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 484.80% and its consensus target price is $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ESSA Pharma Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.3%. Comparatively, 0.78% are MEI Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Pharma Inc. -13.38% -2.86% 3.48% -37.7% -25.63% 13.33% MEI Pharma Inc. -5.56% -32.54% -45.86% -35.85% -53.68% -35.61%

For the past year ESSA Pharma Inc. has 13.33% stronger performance while MEI Pharma Inc. has -35.61% weaker performance.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.