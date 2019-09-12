ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Reaches $2.98 After 5.00% Up Move; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Sentiment Is 0.93

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc (NXST) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 116 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 125 reduced and sold positions in Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 44.35 million shares, down from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 16 to 12 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 95 Increased: 73 New Position: 43.

The stock of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 84,887 shares traded or 192.94% up from the average. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) has declined 25.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.63% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $52.68 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $3.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EPIX worth $2.63 million more.

The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 466,760 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $71.53M for 17.49 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 14.35% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for 535,735 shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.54 million shares or 11.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skytop Capital Management Llc has 11.18% invested in the company for 130,000 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 10.73% in the stock. Windacre Partnership Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company has market cap of $52.68 million. The Company’s product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. It currently has negative earnings.