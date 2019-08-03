ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Reaches $1.89 1 Year Low; Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

The stock of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.83 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.89 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.16 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $1.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $364,710 less. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 33,861 shares traded or 257.79% up from the average. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) has declined 25.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.63% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 20.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 14,092 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 53,621 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 67,713 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $193.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company has market cap of $12.16 million. The Company’s product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.54 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by ESSA Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,937 shares to 78,301 valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 3,261 shares and now owns 25,082 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wheatland has 0.41% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Griffin Asset Inc has 5,367 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine Lc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Brookstone Cap has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 21,811 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication reported 153,146 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs owns 984,994 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Lc has 5.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advisor Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 135,282 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 55,489 shares. American Gp has invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Harris LP accumulated 23.96 million shares or 1.76% of the stock. Nfc Ltd Liability holds 3.69% or 312,960 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 15,677 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity. Shares for $10.21 million were sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.