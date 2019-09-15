ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Contrasting side by side

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 3.14 N/A 0.05 447.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ESSA Pharma Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ESSA Pharma Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ESSA Pharma Inc. and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.7% respectively. Competitively, 6.4% are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Pharma Inc. -13.38% -2.86% 3.48% -37.7% -25.63% 13.33% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.02% -5.97% -6.93% -9.4% 17.63% 1.26%

For the past year ESSA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.