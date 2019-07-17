ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Analysts See $-0.54 EPS; Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Sentiment Is 2.24

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 56 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 25 sold and trimmed equity positions in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 27.35 million shares, up from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stemline Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 36 New Position: 20.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for 42,396 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 639,582 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearline Capital Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 179,080 shares. The New York-based Mangrove Partners has invested 1.09% in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 596,058 shares.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $579.70 million. The firm develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor , which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 279,925 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) has declined 25.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 25.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.88% EPS growth.