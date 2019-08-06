ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Analysts See $-0.54 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX)

Among 3 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Needham has “Buy” rating and $10 target. Brookline Capital Markets maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Brookline Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $12 target. See Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 19.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 35,808 shares traded or 260.17% up from the average. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) has declined 25.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.63% the S&P500.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $427.56 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 CONDOR Study of PyL for the Detection of Prostate Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics Announces Preliminary Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progenics shareholders thumbs down on chairman – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Huw Jones as Vice President, Commercial – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Court Upholds The Validity And Determined Actavis’ Infringement Of Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Tablets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 473,977 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 474,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 129,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Creative Planning accumulated 17,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 504 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 12,910 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Piedmont Inv stated it has 21,290 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 524 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 2,390 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 526 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 41,600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.34 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 129,400 shares.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company has market cap of $10.35 million. The Company’s product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. It currently has negative earnings.