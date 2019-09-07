ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

We are contrasting ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.29 N/A 1.07 14.35 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.10 N/A 1.21 10.07

Demonstrates ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Central Federal Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to ESSA Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ESSA Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Central Federal Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.21 and it happens to be 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Central Federal Corporation has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 24.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Central Federal Corporation has 15.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year ESSA Bancorp Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while Central Federal Corporation has 4.36% stronger performance.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.