ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Touches $16.93 High on Sep, 24; Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 16.59% above currents $33.27 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 25. See Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) latest ratings:

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19,567 activity. Shares for $14,489 were bought by Gray Peter A on Friday, August 2. 330 shares were bought by Hangen Charles, worth $5,078.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $193.15 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold ESSA Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 0.89% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Llc, New York-based fund reported 500,889 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,293 shares. 25,940 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 16,858 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 481,868 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 923 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 636 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Company invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Sei Invs has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 145,313 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 77 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd owns 15,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 5,496 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 73,782 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 101,655 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 884,063 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 33,735 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 98,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 6,660 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.39 million shares. Moreover, Skylands has 1.93% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 6,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 6.19 million shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

