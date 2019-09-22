ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Reaches $16.55 After 4.00% Up Move; Atika Capital Management Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

The stock of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 33,545 shares traded or 165.91% up from the average. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has declined 2.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 25/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation; 26/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Texas’ ESSA State Plan; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (daytime); 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar; 24/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Enhances R&D Capabilities with Two New Key Hires; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 30/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Idaho, Mississippi and Rhode Island’s ESSA State Plans; 23/04/2018 – Essa Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 24; 14/05/2018 – ESSA PHARMA INC EPI.V – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.83The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $188.82 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $17.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ESSA worth $7.55 million more.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 24.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 1,305 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 6,600 shares with $12.50M value, up from 5,295 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 263 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,029 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. Jbf Capital Inc holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 1,077 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited holds 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,202 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company holds 3.52% or 5,392 shares. Penobscot Invest Communication holds 574 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 58,285 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,868 shares. Frontier Mngmt reported 2,599 shares. Ruggie Cap has 45 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 28,000 shares to 52,000 valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Square Inc stake by 31,000 shares and now owns 57,000 shares. New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was reduced too.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $188.82 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,567 activity. Shares for $14,489 were bought by Gray Peter A on Friday, August 2. $5,078 worth of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares were bought by Hangen Charles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ESSA Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 0.89% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment reported 624 shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.03% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 58,439 shares. 8,251 are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Barclays Plc holds 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) or 6,293 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 24,303 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 182,585 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 35,573 shares. Amer Intl Group has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 6,014 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.38% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 51,984 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 0% or 18,962 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ESSA to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Apple, Foot Locker, oil stocks – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESSA Pharma closes $36M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ESSA Pharma Completes Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of US$36 Million – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.