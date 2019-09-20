ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Reaches $16.55 52-Week High; Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.97, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 20 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 25 decreased and sold their positions in Martin Midstream Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now own: 10.50 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Martin Midstream Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ESSA Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 0.89% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd owns 2,265 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 561,101 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 8,251 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 16,858 shares. 12,500 were reported by Pnc Financial Serv Group. Foundry Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 14,104 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com holds 18,962 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 17,597 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 6,293 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 67,535 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 25,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 2,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $19,567 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Gray Peter A bought $14,489. Hangen Charles bought 330 shares worth $5,078.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $186.02 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $318,119 activity.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $187.71 million. The companyÂ’s Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for 27,031 shares. Trust Asset Management Llc owns 64,590 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 32,001 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.07% in the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,500 shares.

