ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ESSA Bancorp Inc. has 43.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ESSA Bancorp Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ESSA Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp Inc. 48,792,884.37% 6.50% 0.60% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ESSA Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp Inc. 7.68M 16 14.35 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

ESSA Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ESSA Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -16.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ESSA Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.21 shows that ESSA Bancorp Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat ESSA Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.