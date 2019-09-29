ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp Inc. 16 0.00 7.68M 1.07 14.35 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 0.00 1.01M 2.49 13.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ESSA Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp Inc. 49,389,067.52% 6.5% 0.6% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 3,095,311.06% 9.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

ESSA Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ESSA Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 21.4% respectively. 0.4% are ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats ESSA Bancorp Inc.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.