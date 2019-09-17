Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Holding Maintained by Maltese Capital Management Llc; Black Creek Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) as Market Valuation Declined

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 437,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.35M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.66 million, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 361,621 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 99,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 942,522 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37M, up from 843,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essa Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 771 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has declined 2.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 09/05/2018 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa is the chairman of Bahrain’s semi-autonomous governmental agency Tamkeen, tasked with driving the kingdom’s economic development; 14/05/2018 – ESSA PHARMA INC EPI.V – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Share Consolidation; 26/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Texas’ ESSA State Plan; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (daytime); 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 16/04/2018 – DreamBox Learning® Delivers Record 350M Personalized Lessons, Remains the Only Digital Elementary Math Program With Strong Evidence of Efficacy for ESSA; 23/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA – Equitable Participation in Title Programs; 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,567 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Gray Peter A, worth $14,489 on Friday, August 2.

