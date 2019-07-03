Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Comparison side by side

Both Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) and O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.76 N/A 0.53 46.35 O2Micro International Limited 2 0.59 N/A 0.08 18.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and O2Micro International Limited. O2Micro International Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is currently more expensive than O2Micro International Limited, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 4.1% 3.6% O2Micro International Limited 0.00% 2.5% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s 0.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. O2Micro International Limited’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, O2Micro International Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than O2Micro International Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.2% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares and 40.8% of O2Micro International Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of O2Micro International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0% -0.04% 2.32% -11.61% -3.43% -0.68% O2Micro International Limited -6.04% -7.28% -10.26% -17.65% -9.68% -7.28%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was less bearish than O2Micro International Limited.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats O2Micro International Limited.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. O2Micro International Limited sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.