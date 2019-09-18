Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has 17.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has 3.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 6.10% 5.30% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. N/A 25 32.62 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.47 2.82

The potential upside of the rivals is 81.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.