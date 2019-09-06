Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Comparing side by side

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.85 N/A 0.79 32.62 Hubbell Incorporated 124 1.51 N/A 6.70 19.39

Table 1 highlights Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Hubbell Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hubbell Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hubbell Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Hubbell Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 5.3% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.26 shows that Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hubbell Incorporated’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hubbell Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Hubbell Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Hubbell Incorporated is $143.33, which is potential 8.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.8% of Hubbell Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77% Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hubbell Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.