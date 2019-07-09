Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Comparing side by side

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.81 N/A 0.53 46.35 Bel Fuse Inc. 22 0.35 N/A 1.90 10.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and Bel Fuse Inc. Bel Fuse Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bel Fuse Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 4.1% 3.6% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.2% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.72% of Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 3.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0% -0.04% 2.32% -11.61% -3.43% -0.68% Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. had bearish trend while Bel Fuse Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.