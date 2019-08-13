Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stock Value Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder L & S Advisors Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 152,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 156,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 8.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.43 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 332,381 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers reported 9,140 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com owns 603,880 shares. Buckingham Mngmt has 66,512 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 79,697 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.88% or 51.85M shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 27,884 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York. 41,192 were accumulated by Mcmillion Capital Management. Roberts Glore And Company Il holds 4,082 shares. Amp Cap Invsts reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Family Firm Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,703 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 86,057 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25,388 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) by 113,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

