Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stake Maintained by Bailard Inc; Warren Averett Asset Management Has Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.05M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 154,818 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,873 shares to 73,907 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 92,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,178 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion: Establishing A Position Ahead Of The PDUFA Date – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 20,569 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.59M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 21,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 24,639 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company. Bamco New York invested in 188,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citadel Advisors Llc holds 208,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partner LP holds 0.78% or 15,722 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 62,464 shares in its portfolio. 2.44 million were reported by Pentwater Cap L P. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,832 shares to 110,837 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,372 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 152,078 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 0.06% or 370,401 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has 512,198 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maryland Mgmt invested in 0.69% or 105,631 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% or 7,464 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert State Bank Company stated it has 7,169 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 676,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 253,709 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ameritas Invest Partners has 18,059 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi owns 61,975 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,408 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Prudential Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.64 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.