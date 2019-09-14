Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Shareholder Bailard Raised Holding; As Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Valuation Declined, Rock Point Advisors Increased Its Position by $360,415

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 32,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 768,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 735,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 5.55M shares traded or 56.40% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 19/04/2018 – MERKO EHITUS AS MRK1T.TL SAYS KJK FUND SICAV-SIF (ON ING LUXEMBOURG S.A. AIF ACCOUNT) STAKE DECREASED BELOW 5 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING; 08/03/2018 – ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 279,136 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ESPR) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Esperion Announces the Appointment of Tracy M. Woody to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion Completes Patient Enrollment in the Global CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for Bempedoic Acid – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 29,545 shares to 11,175 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,368 shares, and cut its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.