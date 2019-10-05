Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Share Value Declined While Bailard Has Increased Stake; Huber Capital Management Cut Citigroup (C) Position by $5.15 Million; Stock Value Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 382,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.82M, down from 456,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 164,277 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6,900 shares to 9,050 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

