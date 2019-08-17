Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Position; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 358,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936.17 million, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.43 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 267,617 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,117 shares to 42,174 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 376,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 55,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) by 515,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.