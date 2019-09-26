Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Holder Bailard Lifted Position by $768,200; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 210,706 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 13/04/2018 – Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities to Be $130M-$140M at Dec 31, 2018

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 6,177 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, up from 91,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $259.63. About 660,727 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 9,080 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt accumulated 1,413 shares. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd reported 354,005 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 53,649 shares. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed has invested 0.39% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Rech Global Investors stated it has 6.80M shares. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 755 shares. Diversified Trust Communications stated it has 3,683 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8,700 shares. Citigroup reported 122,451 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Invsts reported 3.42M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,505 shares. Associated Banc owns 0.84% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 56,107 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 93,246 shares to 10,291 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 9,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,689 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Esperion Completes Patient Enrollment in the Global CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for Bempedoic Acid – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019