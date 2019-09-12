Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.68 N/A -2.74 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1833.49 N/A -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zogenix Inc. has beta of 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 32.05% upside potential and an average price target of $48. Competitively Zogenix Inc. has an average price target of $61, with potential upside of 44.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zogenix Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.