Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,806,058.97% -48.6% -35.7% Vaxart Inc. 1,624,593,464.46% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vaxart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 53.29% at a $57.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.