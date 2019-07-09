Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.61 N/A -7.54 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 97.72 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.1% respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.