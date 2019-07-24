Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.88 N/A -7.54 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 62.56%. Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 207.69% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 74.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.